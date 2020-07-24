Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,391,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 579.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $275.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $279.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.86.

In related news, SVP Cristen L. Kogl sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total transaction of $249,205.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,207.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.