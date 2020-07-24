Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

DCOM opened at $11.85 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

