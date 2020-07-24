Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of ARTH opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

