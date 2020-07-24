Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.56.

ADVM stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $325,060.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,572 shares of company stock worth $2,528,225. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.