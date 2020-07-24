Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GALT stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

