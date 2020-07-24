Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GALT stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.