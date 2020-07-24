Zacks: Analysts Expect Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.15). Gevo reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 145.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gevo from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

GEVO stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gevo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Gevo worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

