Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Jim Steele sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $101,110.77.

On Monday, June 29th, Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $94,400.68.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $261,772.49.

On Monday, June 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $85,949.78.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $910,800.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.58. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Yext by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yext by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Yext by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Yext by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

