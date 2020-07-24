Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. Yeti has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. Yeti’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley purchased 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Yeti by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Yeti during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Yeti by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.