Yamana Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 685% compared to the average daily volume of 1,480 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $68,476,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 31,314.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,150,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 7,128,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 3,741,601 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after buying an additional 2,888,701 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $14,557,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.