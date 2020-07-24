Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock Position Lowered by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 280,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 158.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 456,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

