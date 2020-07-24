Xaya (CHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,370.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. Xaya has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $10,370.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,919,780 coins and its circulating supply is 43,777,653 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

