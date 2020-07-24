Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Up 2.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wyndham Destinations traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.78, 99,662 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,078,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WYND. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $3,811,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,190,000 after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

