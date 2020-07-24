WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

