Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $205.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

WIX stock opened at $269.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.81 and a beta of 1.88. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $299.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wix.Com by 72.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

