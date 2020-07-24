Winpak (TSE:WPK) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.51

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$43.51 and last traded at C$43.09, with a volume of 44577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.72.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$286.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

