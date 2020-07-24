Winnebago Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,229 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 766% compared to the typical daily volume of 604 put options.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $62.62 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.