William Blair Reiterates Hold Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UA. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE:UA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.56. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $930.24 million during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $79,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,472,000. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $15,586,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 77.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,663 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 464.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,000,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 823,775 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

