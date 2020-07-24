Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,360 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Westrock worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Westrock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westrock by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 246,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after buying an additional 35,613 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.