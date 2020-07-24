WestEnd Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,694 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 66,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

