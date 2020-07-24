WestEnd Advisors LLC Invests $16.32 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

HD opened at $263.81 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $267.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.74. The stock has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

