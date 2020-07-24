WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,856 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

