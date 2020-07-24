WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.68. The firm has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.