Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
