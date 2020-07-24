Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.