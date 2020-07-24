Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

NYSE:WELL opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 13.9% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Welltower by 13.1% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 35,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

