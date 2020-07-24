Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China International Capital reduced their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reduced their target price on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.23). Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,492,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,106,000 after purchasing an additional 543,601 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,142,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,471,000 after purchasing an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,219,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,630,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $113,873,000 after acquiring an additional 151,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

