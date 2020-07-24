Welch Group LLC Has $38.53 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 23.8% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 49,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

HD opened at $263.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $267.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

