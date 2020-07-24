Welch Group LLC Has $27.91 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,007.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 58,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 147,680 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 116,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

