Welch Group LLC Has $22.77 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

XOM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

