Welch Group LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after buying an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

CSCO stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

