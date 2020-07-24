Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $133.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.