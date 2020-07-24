Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 67,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,461.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,370.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,068.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

