Welch Group LLC Acquires 1,389 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.12 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

