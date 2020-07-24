Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,082 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 347,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 245,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Weis Markets by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Weis Markets by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of WMK opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $985.82 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

