Wedbush Weighs in on Shopify Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Shopify in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $928.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $897.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.35 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,074.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Shopify by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

