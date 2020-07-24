Wedbush Weighs in on Shopify Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.97) by C$0.67. The firm had revenue of C$630.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.45 million.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

