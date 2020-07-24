Warburg Research Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €105.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CON. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.35 ($110.51).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €89.40 ($100.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. Continental has a 12 month low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 12 month high of €133.10 ($149.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €88.23 and a 200-day moving average of €88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.86.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

