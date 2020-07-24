Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.