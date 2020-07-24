Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

