W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

NYSE WRB opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 105,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

