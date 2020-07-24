Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $197.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.