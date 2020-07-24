Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE V opened at $197.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
