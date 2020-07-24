Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 65.3% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 23.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $197.43 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $386.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

