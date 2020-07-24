Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP Sells $112,399.56 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $112,399.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, John Sumas sold 10,723 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $290,486.07.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.15. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $458.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 617,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 368,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,425 shares in the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLGEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

