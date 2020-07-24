Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,966.82 ($24.20).
Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,949 ($23.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,984.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,101.91. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 19.08 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68).
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
