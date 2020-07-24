Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,966.82 ($24.20).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,949 ($23.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,984.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,101.91. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 19.08 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68).

Victrex (LON:VCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victrex will post 13787.7863524 EPS for the current year.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

