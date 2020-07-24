Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.46% from the company’s previous close.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of VRCA opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $182.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 470,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

