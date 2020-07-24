Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 539,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

