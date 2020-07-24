Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.