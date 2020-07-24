Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

