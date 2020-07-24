Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,364,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $267,861,000 after purchasing an additional 333,933 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. The company has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

