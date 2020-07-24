Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veritex has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $847.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at $727,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Veritex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Veritex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.