Verisign Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 898 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 898% compared to the average daily volume of 90 put options.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $205.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.82. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

